Microsoft's Chromium-Based Edge Browser is Rolling Out To All Users Via Windows 10 Update

Microsoft has begun rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser for all Windows 10 users through a new update. This means that the new browser will now be made available to users running on versions 1803, 1809, 1903, and 1909. According to Microsoft, the new update was part of its planned strategy outlined this year and it will be rolled out to one billion Windows 10 devices in the coming days.

It should be noted that Microsoft began offering the faster and much-improved Edge browser in January this year and until now users had to specifically download the browser manually from the company's website. However, it is now being made available to Windows 10 versions 1803 and above through the latest Windows 10 May 2020 update, that is being rolled out gradually.

In order to make Edge more popular with its users, Microsoft has been continuously improving the browser in recent months. "This new version provides best in class compatibility with extensions and websites. Additionally, this new version provides great support for the latest rendering capabilities, modern web applications, and powerful developer tools across all supported OS platforms," Microsoft said in its support article.

Among the upcoming features, Microsoft is planning to bring start menu pins, tiles, and shortcuts to the new version of Edge in the coming months. There will be vertical tabs, a new sidebar search feature, and Pinterest Integration as well. Interestingly, the new Microsoft Edge will be pinned to the taskbar and if your current version of Microsoft Edge is already pinned, it will be replaced with the new one. Recently, Microsoft joined hands with Google to launch the new Windows Spellcheck for the Edge users, so expect this feature to be included with the update as well. Besides, data from earlier versions of Microsoft Edge such as passwords, favourites, open tabs will be available in the new version.

Furthermore, since this new version is based on the Chromium project by Google, which is also the basis for browsers like Chrome and Opera, you will now be available to install Chrome extensions on the new Edge browser. If you want to give it a shot, you can wait for the update to show up or download it manually from microsoft.com/edge.