Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Microsoft’s Edge is Now Ready for Enterprise Evaluation, Here’s Everything it Might Offer

'We are investing in to make the next version of Microsoft Edge the best browser for enterprises and business customers of all sizes', the company said.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Microsoft’s Edge is Now Ready for Enterprise Evaluation, Here’s Everything it Might Offer
Image for Representation
Loading...

Microsoft said last week, ahead of its Inspire partner show, that its current pre-release versions of the new Edge were ready for enterprise evaluation. However, there were no details given about any changes made to the available Edge channels.

Microsoft has finally announced about the new version of Edge. In a post attributed to Microsoft Edge team, the company cleared, “This week at the Microsoft Inspire 2019 conference, we shared an update on capabilities that we are investing in to make the next version of Microsoft Edge the best browser for enterprises and business customers of all sizes.”

It further wrote, “The Dev Channel now has enterprise features enabled by default, and is ready for evaluation and supported by detailed deployment and configuration documentation. We are offering full support for deployment in pilot and production environments through our commercial support channels.”

Built on Chromium, the next version of Microsoft Edge is ready for enterprise evaluation. While Microsoft had already released offline installers, policy files and more, its upcoming Edge browser’s features include the new Internet Explorer mode which enables a single browser for modern and legacy sites. With this feature, the enterprise users will be able to enjoy the security, performance, features and compatibility, without impacting access to legacy sites.

In addition, Microsoft also aims at achieving 100 percent compatibility with today’s IE 11-compatible websites, with full support for IE’s doc modes and ActiveX controls like Silverlight and Browser Helper Objects (BHOs). The new Edge will also support signing-in to the browser with an Azure Active Directory (AAD) corporate or school account instead of a Microsoft account (MSA).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram