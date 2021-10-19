Microsoft's Meme-Inspired Xbox Mini Fridge Pre-Orders Begin Today: Full Details Here

Microsoft-owned Xbox launched its Series X around November, last year. Similar to the previous Xbox consoles, the newest member of the Xbox family too got caught up in a meme fest, where netizens compared the design of the new Xbox Series X to a refrigerator.

In a surprising turn of events, what started as a meme has turned into reality. People can now pre-order the new Xbox mini-fridge beginning today in the United States. The company has priced the console-turned-mini-fridge at $99, or roughly Rs 7400. The shipping of the product is expected to commence from December this year.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for.Pre order begins for the Xbox Series X ‘Mini Fridge’ on October 19: https://t.co/XcjfXqYnpy #XboxandChill ❄️ pic.twitter.com/gOl2Qf0ZSi — Xbox (@Xbox) October 15, 2021

Pressing on a new concept devised by the company called “Xbox and Chill" the Xbox Series X-inspired mini fridge will also include a charger supported by a USB port. In addition, the refrigerator will be coupled with a DC adapter in case one wants to use the fridge on the go. The fridge has a capacity of 10 cans of any beverage and is also equipped with two shelves in the door, mentioned a press release.

“We are working to introduce the Xbox Mini Fridge to as many Xbox fans as possible and will continue to expand regional availability in 2022, pending regulatory approvals and restrictions by market," the company stated in the press release.

The sale of this meme-turned-reality fridge is, for now, limited to the United States, Canada, and Europe. While the Xbox replica Mini Fridge is available at Target in the USA, interested buyers in Canada can buy the mini-fridge from the Xbox gear Shop. For the buyers located in Europe, the fridge is available at GAME in the UK, Game Stop EU, Micromania, and Toynk in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.