Microsoft's New Office in Atlanta Will Create 1,500 Jobs in AI, Cloud Space

The logo of Microsoft Inc is seen atop one of its major global offices. (Photo: Reuters)



The new 523,000 square-foot Microsoft facility, which will include a retail area, is slated to open in the summer of 2021

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
Tech giant Microsoft has announced to invest $75 million to build a new office at Atlanta, Georgia, by next year that will create 1,500 new jobs in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud space. The Satya Nadella-run enterprise will expand operations in the city's midtown area in a 523,000 square-foot facility in the popular Atlantic Station district.

The facility, which will include a retail area, is slated to open in the summer of 2021. "We are excited that a global leader like Microsoft Corp. is expanding its investment in Georgia with tech jobs that will be truly beneficial to the company and our state," said Governor Brian P. Kemp. Microsoft's new facility will be a client-facing workplace that will focus on AI and cloud services, including retail space for engaging directly with customers. "Atlanta has a rich culture and history of innovation, making it a unique place for tech growth," said Terrell Cox, general manager, Microsoft.

"We are excited to expand our presence and further engage with the community and surrounding region, contributing positively to technical opportunity, digital fluency, and economic development," Cox added. Midtown Atlanta has become a top innovation district and a hub for tech companies. Microsoft currently operates a cloud computing engineering center in the Coda Building at Technology Square and maintains offices in Alpharetta and Buckhead in the state.

