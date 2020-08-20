Microsoft's New Xbox Experience For Xbox Series X And Xbox One Is All About Speed And Better Design

Microsoft Xbox console is set to get a rather interesting overhaul with a new dashboard and user interface as part of what Microsoft calls the new Xbox Experience. The focus is on cleaning up the visual elements to bring them more in line with the new UI elements seen in the Xbox Game Pass app for Android and iOS as well as the new Microsoft Store on Xbox. There will not just be further unification, simplification and improvements for the dashboard and the overall interface in general, but it is expected that the performance will be significantly better as well. The new Xbox Experience rolls out in November for the Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles.

Microsoft says that with the new Xbox Experience, the Home screen or the Dashboard will load about 50 percent faster when you boot your Xbox than it does in its current iteration and will be almost 30 percent faster to load when you’re returning from a game. There are also improvements to the way memory is used, with the new interface using as much as 40 percent lesser memory, which means more resources are available for apps and games to load faster. The new Xbox Experience will rely on the the Xbox Velocity Architecture and Quick Resume technology for making gameplay faster, in terms of launching games on the console.

Microsoft also says they are working on a new Xbox mobile app. The improvements are geared towards quicker messaging, get access to launch parties, consolidated notifications that will be synced on the app, the console and the Windows 10 PCs as well. "The new Xbox look and feel is designed to be faster to use, more approachable and visually appealing. This holiday it will be shared across all Xbox mobile apps, Xbox Game Pass on PC, and of course Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles. Text is more readable, elements on screen are easier to understand at a glance, and accomplishing your tasks is faster than ever. This includes tile shape, fonts, an updated illustration style, and more," says Chris Novak, Head of Xbox Research & Design.

That is not all that is happening with the Xbox. The Xbox Game Pass is also coming to the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra (read our detailed review here) that will let you play more than 100 Xbox games from the cloud. This feature rolls out in beta in September for the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra phones, and you’ll require an Xbox Game Pass subscription.