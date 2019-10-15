Microsoft's October Update Has a New Bug That Could Break Start Menu, Edge Browser

The most recent update for Windows 10 version 1903 (May U2019 Update) is causing a new series of problems for Microsoft. The company has confirmed that the latest Windows 10 update could break down the Start menu with a critical error. However, they have promised a fix in the coming weeks. It also seems to break down yet another feature. According to several reports, Microsoft Edge appears to be broken on some PCs. Furthermore, there are reports of installation failures as well.

Windows 10 KB4517389 was released on October 8 for all consumers as an automatic update, which resolves an issue breaking down printers. In a post on their website, a Microsoft engineer stated that the software giant is aware of the Edge browser issues and a fix will be delivered to devices in October.

Microsoft is planning to fix the Windows 10 Start menu issues with an optional update in late October and it may also include a patched version of the Edge browser. At present, Microsoft says it is unaware of any workarounds but one can always remove the update altogether to address all the glitches. However, doing so will make the PC vulnerable as it is left without security fixes. While Windows 10 May 2019 Update itself offered a bug-free experience, the cumulative updates have been plagued by several problems, including the Printing feature, disabled networking, broke Start menu and performance issues.

