Microsoft's Search Engine Bing is Now Microsoft Bing

Microsoft has changed the name of its Bing search engine to Microsoft Bing this week. While this is not likely to change how people refer to Bing, it comes as a part of the company's recent rebranding efforts. The company announced the shift from just Bing to Microsoft Bing in a blog post on Monday. "Starting today, you will see a shift in product to Microsoft Bing, which reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family," Microsoft said in its blog post.

Microsoft did not detail as to why it made the decision of adding the company's name before Bing. The company, in its blog post, also announced a new feature for its 'Give With Bing' tool used for donating towards causes. "Beyond our commitment to expanding search scenarios, we also believe that you can and should get more value out of the searches you perform every day," Jordi Ribas, CVP for Microsoft Bing Engineering said in the Blog Post. Microsoft has also updated the logo for its search engine. The new Bing logo gives the "b" for Bing a new curvy font and a new sky-blue colour.

It is not known whether the company will keep the Bing logo in the long run or replace it with a more Microsoft-centric logo matching the company's overall branding. According to a report from The Verge, the company has been experimenting with the Bing logo in the recent months, and some of that even appeared on the company's search engine every now and then.

Apart from the branding, Microsoft is enhancing its separate Microsoft Search product which powers results across Microsoft's family of apps and services. Microsoft Search is also accessible from Microsoft Bing search engine.