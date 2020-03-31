TECH

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Microsoft's Skype Witnesses Surge by 70% Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Calling Minutes Jump 220%

Image for Representation.

Image for Representation.

The massive rise in the company's video calling system comes at a time, as more individuals stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, Skype is being used by 44 million every day.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
Share this:

The number of people using Microsoft’s Skype video calling system has surged by 70% in a month to 40 million people presently, as more individuals stay home due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Monday. Skype-to-Skype calling minutes jumped 220% from a month earlier, the company said in a blog post here.

Microsoft added that it is re-branding its popular productivity suite Office 365 to ‘Microsoft 365’ beginning April 21, with new features including a family safety app that helps manage screen time across Windows PCs, Android, and Xbox.

Stay-at-home stocks like video conferencing company Zoom Video Communications and several gaming stocks have seen a surge recently as millions of people are expected to spend weeks or longer inside their homes. The company also added new features in its Microsoft Teams, which is used by over 44 million people every day, promoting the use of the workplace chat app among family and friends.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story