Microsoft's Surface Duo Folding Smartphone Will Reportedly Get Android 11 Update

Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch its foldable smartphone Surface Duo in late July with Android 10 and would later update it to Android 11. Microsoft has started working on Android 11 for its dual-screen device and that it would be rolled out within a few months of the launch, reports Windows Latest. The next version of Android will probably be made official in September and that's when potential Surface Duo owners can expect it on the device. As per a report, the tech giant is also working hard to make its Edge and Outlook apps natively compatible with the Duo's two-screen setup.

The Surface Duo is expected to come with mid-range specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 256GB of storage. The device will also feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM/64GB or 256GB storage options.

The smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density. Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh battery and feature USB-C fast charging. It won't support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.