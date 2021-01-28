Microsoft's Taj Mahal-Inspired Development Centre in Noida Unveiled, Take a Look at This Stunning Office

Microsoft has announced the launch of its new India Development Centre (IDC) facility in Delhi NCR - Noida which is inspired by the Taj Mahal. The new facility will serve as a "premier hub" for its engineers to design cutting-edge technology for its users globally, the Redmon-based software giant said in a blog post. The Noida-based Microsoft IDC is the third centre in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Microsoft adds that the centre will provide opportunities for engineering talent in the areas of business and productivity tools, Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud and enterprise, core services, and the new gaming division.

Speaking over the development, Rajiv Kumar, managing director at Microsoft India Research & Development says, "Microsoft NCR workplace represents a critical expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in India. Digital Transformation is set to trigger the new frontier of innovation, and the excellent facilities at the Microsoft Noida workplace provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry in this part of the world."

Microsoft has also shared photos of its new IDC in Noida that boasts white finish with white marble flooring similar to the Taj Mahal. It features vaulted doorways, arches, and marble domes that pays tribute to the country's rich craftsmanship. The company notes that the project is in line with its commitment to sustainability, and the facility has implemented energy and water conservation practices to reduce its carbon footprint. "Our base building is LEED platinum rated, meaning it caters to the highest sustainability standards of construction and operation," the company said in the blog post.

Riku Pentikainen, the Regional Director at Asia Real Estates Operations says that the Noida IDC hub represents Microsoft Design Language infused with local culture and inheritance. IDC also recently opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad, built to a hybrid work environment. The layout and design come with productivity-enhancing features such as Team-Based Neighborhood Spaces with workstations-on-wheels, Scrum areas, Microsoft Teams AV enabled meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, and breakout hubs. The experiential graphics designs and interiors also support diversity, inclusion, and accessibility; and connects at a global level within the local context.