Millennials and GenZ in India Prefer Texting Over Voice and Video Calls: Bobble AI Study

Young Indian prefer texting over voice or video calls even during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Bobble AI, a home-grown conversation media marketing platform backed by investors like SAIF Partners, Affle, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal and Deep Kalra. The study ‘independently’ conducted by Nielsen attempted to analyse how millennials and GenZ in the country converse and use online chatting tools amid the coronavirus pandemic. The research highlights responses from two age groups, one between 18-30 and another between 31-40 years between March 2 to 16. Bobble AI notes that 62 percent of respondents belong to young Indians from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while the remaining comes from Tier 2 cities such as Patna, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur. The findings of the study, shared in a press note, state that almost 7 in 10 respondents say that their chatting activity has increased in the last six months, and 67 percent of those say that it shall remain the same or increase further for the rest of the year. The study showed that millennials and GenZs heavily prefer using emojis, stickers, GIFs while chatting.

Bobble AI study conducted by Nielsen claims that emojis, stickers and GIFs make the conversations “real and personal" as they allow users to express themselves accurately. 85 percent of users believe that chatting formats like these make their messages easier to understand while wishing a birthday or anniversary. The study further finds that 81 percent of users prefer using graphical formats to tell about their daily activities (eating, running, cooking, etc.) over voice or video calls. Text messages also remain the quick format to share daily updates.

The company says the study also helps to understand how millennials and GenZs chatting habits are evolving beyond plain text and stickers, and in turn, provide an “opportunity" for “brands to explore these unique chatting formats and connect with the intended audience most effectively." Speaking over the findings, Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO at Bobble AI said that the research validates the growing relevance of Conversation Media among young Indians. “With more and more people working and living remotely and being compelled to multi-task, they are looking for new and innovative ways to express themselves better. Conversation Media like emojis, stickers, GIFs are a fun, engaging way for brands to break the clutter and connect with their audiences," he said in a statement. Bobble AI also have their Bobble Indic Keyboard app that lets users create custom sticker and emojis.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here