Millions Are Downloading Signal And Telegram, Though WhatsApp Is Still Clocking Many More Downloads

Purely in terms of numbers and not simply social media noise, Signal and Telegram are picking up more downloads than ever before. But that is not to say that everyone has given up on WhatsApp just yet. According to the numbers by analytics firm Sensor Tower, Signal gained more than 1.2 million downloads and Telegram clocked 1.7 million downloads in the days after WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy and Terms of Use rolled out for users. That being said, WhatsApp has still clocked 10.5 million downloads in the first 7 days of 2021, though that is 11% lesser than a week before.

WhatsApp announced the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Use on January 7 with pop-up alerts for users in the WhatsApp app. While a lot of what is in the new terms has already been known, WhatsApp is now spelling it out clearly that user data is and will continue to be shared with Facebook and other Facebook products as well as services. WhatsApp also says that it tracks user location data at all times, and even if you are smart enough to turn off location access for WhatsApp on your Android phone or Apple iPhone, the app still collects and logs IP addresses and phone number codes to estimate your general location—WhatsApp says this is for diagnostics and troubleshooting.

A few hours ago, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a very vocal supporter of the privacy focused instant messaging app Signal, confirmed that he will be investing further in the app. In response to a tweet by Alexander Sibert (@alexandersibert) who is the CEO of an ecommerce business, Musk confirmed that he will invest again in the Signal app. “@elonmusk should invest into @signalapp for make it more popular, stable and better UX. Maybe Signal used later in every Tesla car and SpaceX project,” he tweeted. Elon Musk replied, “Already donated to Signal a year ago. Will donate more.”

The Signal app has climbed to the top of the charts on the Apple App Store for the iPhone in many countries including India and is hovering close to the top on the Google Play Store for Android phones too—surprisingly in India, it is the third most popular free app after MX TakaTak short video app and SnackVideo.