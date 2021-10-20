Miners Can Now Rule Their World Sitting On This Minecraft-Themed Gaming Chair

The much-awaited event among Minecrafters, Minecraft Live 2021, was held on October 16. The event holds value since it fosters the introduction of the latest Minecraft news and products and also bridges the worldwide Minecraft community.

In the event, the popular gaming chair manufacturer, Secret Lab, announced its conglomeration with the Stockholm-based video game developer and the father of Minecraft, Mojang Studios, to introduce an official Minecraft-based gaming chair.

“Pickaxes out! Survive the night or build your own world with the Secret Lab TITAN Evo 2022 Minecraft Edition chair. The only Creeper you want by your side,” read the statement on Secret Lab’s official website.

The chair, based on the existing TITAN Evo 2022, the Minecraft edition, is themed around the legendary mob character called, The Creeper. In addition to the green façade that the chair hones, it also features the pixelated figure on the chair, neighbouring the Secret Lab logo. According to Windows Central, the chair will be available for the interested buyers in three different sizes, i.e., Small, Regular, and XL.

Secret Lab has been in the gaming chair manufacturing game for a while now. The chairs designed and produced by the company are backed by scientific research that ensures the best sitting posture for those long gaming sessions. The TITAN Evo 2022, on which the Minecraft edition is based, is the coagulation of two of the best series of chairs offered by Secret Lab, i.e., OMEGA and TITAN.

Minecraft was created by Markus ‘Notch’ Persson with a 3D sandbox concept in mind that needed skills of creativity, problem-solving, and speed. Persson planted the seeds to a studio that grew to become Mojang Studios. The studio, in 2014, was bought by Microsoft for a whopping $2.5 billion.

The deal was a surprise to many since the last two ventures that Microsoft acquired – Nokia and Skype – did not turn out as profitable as expected.

