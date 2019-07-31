Take the pledge to vote

Mirrorless Cameras Continue to be in Focus as Panasonic Adds The Lumix G95 to Its Portfolio

Panasonic's high mobility Lumix cameras, with powerful 4K features and 9fps burst shooting speeds, are aimed at videographers, YouTubers, advanced still photography.

IANS

Updated:July 31, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
Mirrorless Cameras Continue to be in Focus as Panasonic Adds The Lumix G95 to Its Portfolio
The Lumix range of cameras from Panasonic. (Image: Panasonic)
Refreshing its Digital Single Lens Mirrorless category of cameras, Panasonic India has launched its rugged-design hybrid mirrorless camera, Lumix G95. The camera comes with a dual kit option, G95H (14-140mm, F3.5-5.6) and G95M Kit (12-60mm, F3.5- 5.6) for Rs 1,09,990 and Rs 94,990, respectively. The high mobility camera with powerful 4K features and 9fps burst shooting speeds is aimed at addressing the needs of users looking for advanced picture quality, high operating performance and video functions for filming, YouTube and still photography.

"Scaling new heights of product innovation, the new Lumix G95 is a significant addition to Panasonic's DSLM Lumix range for quality photography and videography. Designed to disrupt the DSLM segment, we see a huge potential for Lumix G series in India," Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Panasonic India, said in a statement. With video output limited to 8-bit both internally and externally, the camera comes with the company's "V-Log L" setting that offers exceptional flexibility and ease during post-production. The camera also comes with a built-in headphone port, on top of the microphone input that makes it suitable for videographers, and YouTubers.

