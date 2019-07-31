Mirrorless Cameras Continue to be in Focus as Panasonic Adds The Lumix G95 to Its Portfolio
Panasonic's high mobility Lumix cameras, with powerful 4K features and 9fps burst shooting speeds, are aimed at videographers, YouTubers, advanced still photography.
The Lumix range of cameras from Panasonic. (Image: Panasonic)
Refreshing its Digital Single Lens Mirrorless category of cameras, Panasonic India has launched its rugged-design hybrid mirrorless camera, Lumix G95. The camera comes with a dual kit option, G95H (14-140mm, F3.5-5.6) and G95M Kit (12-60mm, F3.5- 5.6) for Rs 1,09,990 and Rs 94,990, respectively. The high mobility camera with powerful 4K features and 9fps burst shooting speeds is aimed at addressing the needs of users looking for advanced picture quality, high operating performance and video functions for filming, YouTube and still photography.
"Scaling new heights of product innovation, the new Lumix G95 is a significant addition to Panasonic's DSLM Lumix range for quality photography and videography. Designed to disrupt the DSLM segment, we see a huge potential for Lumix G series in India," Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Panasonic India, said in a statement. With video output limited to 8-bit both internally and externally, the camera comes with the company's "V-Log L" setting that offers exceptional flexibility and ease during post-production. The camera also comes with a built-in headphone port, on top of the microphone input that makes it suitable for videographers, and YouTubers.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ashes 2019 | In Numbers: How Cricket's Oldest Rivalry Has Unfolded
- Parineeti Chopra Says She Was a 'Mess' After Break-up, Calls It the 'Worst Time' of Her Life
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam