Missed the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Here are Some Smartphone Offers From the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

The Amazon Prime Day sale has come to an end but the online sale fever still goes on as the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will be running till July 18. The Big Shopping Days sale includes deals and offers on popular smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other major product categories. Similar to Amazon, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 1,750) for customers using State Bank of India credit card. Flipkart's big sale will end on Thursday, July 18.

So in case you missed out on some of the deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale, then here are some offers that you can still grab from Flipkart.

The Mi A2 is selling on a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 15,999. You can get additional exchange discount of up to Rs 9,900..

The Redmi Note 7S is selling with a price cut of Rs 1,000 effectively making the cost come down to Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The handset also comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, which will be available for Rs 11,999. Flipkart is also offering an additional exchange discount of up to Rs 9,500..

The Poco F1 can be purchased for Rs 17,999 if you opt for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model will cost Rs 20,999 while the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will be available for Rs 27,999. You can avail additional exchange discount of up to Rs 17,500

The Google Pixel 3 is selling at Rs 49,999 for the 64GB variant during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale this week. The exchange offer promises a maximum additional discount worth Rs 17,900.

The Realme 3 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 13,499 (4GB + 64GB) during Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. You further get a discount of up to Rs 13,000 when you exchange an old smartphone.

The Honor 20 series was recently launched in the country and the Honor 20i is selling for a discount of Rs 1,000 during the sale when you purchase using any mode of online payments. You can get additional instant discount worth up to Rs 13,500 when you exchange your old smartphone.