Missing Chicken Dinner? PUBG Mobile India Coming Soon, Official Teaser Hints

Indian mobile gamers got one of the best news in months last week when it was reported that the famous battle royale game, PUBG Mobile is coming back to the country under a new name and an Indian subsidiary. Soon after confirming that the game will be coming back, PUBG Mobile India creators have also released a teaser on its official YouTube channel. However, contradictory to what some might think, the teaser does not give any details about the game or the gameplay, apart from what the game's icon may look like.

The teaser shared by PUBG Mobile India shows three famous Indian PUBG Mobile gamers who go by the names Dynamo, Kronten, and Jonathan being bored, probably thinking about PUBG Mobile and missing it while doing regular daytime tasks like cooking, having tea, or just sitting on a couch. Each clip is supported with subtitles saying 'Missing the excitement?,' 'Missing the Pan?,' 'Missing the Thrill?,' and 'Missing the Chicken Dinner?'. Each clip is separated by a PUBG Mobile India logo and a 'coming soon' chapter plate. While it may not have hinted at the game's capabilities, the new teaser has instead revealed what the PUBG Mobile India icon will look like. The logo is similar to the original PUBG Mobile logo, with the addition of 'India' at the bottom, written in tri-colours.

PUBG creators had last week confirmed that the game will return to its biggest market under a new Indian subsidiary and as PUBG Mobile India, tailored specifically for Indian gamers. The creators had last week said that PUBG Corp's parrent company KRAFTON plans to invest about $100 million (roughly Rs 744 crores) in India to push video games, Esports, along with the entertainment and IT industries. “Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game. More importantly, the company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players,” the developers said in an official statement.

It is not known as to when can we expect PUBG Mobile India to be rolled out to Indian users. PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September, along with 117 more Chinese apps amid the rising tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.