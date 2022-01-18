Missing Dislike Numbers On YouTube? Here's How You Can Bring Them Back

You can no longer view dislikes on videos on YouTube, which might be useful in judging whether or not a video is trustworthy or factual. However, some enterprising developers took up the mission of allowing users to restore YouTube dislikes. They developed “Return YouTube Dislike", a browser plugin that allows you to recover dislikes on YouTube in only a few clicks.

It emerged shortly after news of Google shutting down the official viewable counts, and it has continued to operate beyond Google’s removal of all public data on dislike counts. Currently, the extension may be installed as a native programme on Firefox, Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Brave.

Firefox and Chrome utilise native versions of the programme, although the other browsers listed are all compatible with the Chrome version. Before you can do this, certain browsers, such as Edge, may require you to accept extensions from other stores.

The plug-in works by combining cached data from before YouTube banned access to the dislike function in its API, as well as extrapolating user behaviour. This implies that the amount of dislikes on any individual video will be inaccurate, but the ratios estimated to be close.

Everyone who uses the extension provides data to assist establish the ratio, which implies that the author of the extension is collecting information about the videos you view. Only content creators can see the “real" amount of likes and dislikes their videos receive, and there are plans to make this information available to the public in the future. How much of this data remains accurate in the long run is determined by how many individuals use and share their data.

YouTube made this choice in reaction to brigading and mass dislike campaigns directed at some creators, not because of the content's quality, but because of targeted attacks. While this is a genuine worry, the decision also eliminated one of the few indicators for determining the worth of a video on the site.

