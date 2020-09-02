Mitsubishi Electric M80 CNC Solutions to Support Make in India Mobile Phone, Medical Manufacturing

Mitsubishi Electric has announced the unveiling of new, M80 series electric CNC solutions, in a bid to support make in India manufacturing initiatives in the field of mobile phones and medical instruments. A leading player in the electric computerised numerical controllers (CNCs) space, Mitsubishi claims that its solutions are geared towards streamlining product solutions, and offer global standard, future ready manufacturing solutions to Indian makers. The new M80 series CNC solutions from Mitsubishi are claimed to be among the world’s fastest industrial solutions, and the company states that it can promise faster production process that is also more efficient, something that is crucial in industrial manufacturing.

Among the variants of the Mitsubishi M80 CNC are M80 HS-Pro, which is tuned for India’s burgeoning mobile phone manufacturing industry. The M80 HS-Pro CNCs are configured to offer industry leading benefits such as preventive maintenance, smart servo tuning, smart rigid tapping and troubleshooting, smart thermal compensation and multi-tool management, all through a sleek, easy to operate touchscreen interface.

For the medical segment, the Mitsubishi M80 Med-Pro targets the medical instrument manufacturing industry, higher block processing capacity, easy tolerance control, easy machine cut condition selection, tolerance control and more, in a bid to enhance the precision and quality of manufacturing. Mitsubishi is also offering the M80 CNC in different variants tuned for the die and mold manufacturing industry, as well as mass production high-end turn machining.

The industrial products are all set to be rolled out immediately, in a bid to set up India’s aatmanirbhar manufacturing solutions in the years to come.