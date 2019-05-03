English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MIUI 10 v9.5.1 Beta -- Xiaomi Brings Layout, Gestures and Child Mode in New Update
Xiaomi's latest version of the MIUI firmware is presently only available as a developer beta in China, and will be rolled out globally soon.
Xiaomi's latest version of the MIUI firmware is presently only available as a developer beta in China, and will be rolled out globally soon.
Loading...
MIUI 10 has been a mostly liked firmware among users of Xiaomi's phones. Over time, the company has tried to justify its usage of the custom interface by adding features that are not readily available in stock Android, although this has also meant delayed MIUI updates, and Xiaomi's early days were particularly unpredictable when it came to updates. The latest MIUI 10 v9.5.1 developer beta, however, has been a part of Xiaomi's improved update cycles, and while it is only available in China right now, it is expected to roll out globally first, and subsequently as a stable build, soon enough.
According to reports across the internet, the new MIUI 10 update will bring with itself a few interesting additions to the Xiaomi ecosystem. For one, notifications on the lock screen will get a useful little addition where details about a received notification will only be shown once the face data is verified. Right now, in stable builds, notifications on MIUI can either be completely hidden, or simply put in view mode. The new notification feature would help users simply check the overview of a notification, without having to read through an update if it is deemed unimportant.
Furthermore, MIUI 10 v9.5.1 will also bring with itself lock screen interface customisation for the placement and design of the digital clock. Choosing its placement from centre, left or right will also diversify its layout, making things a bit more interesting on this front. Also available are gestures, which will enable MIUI users to take definitive actions such as switching off displays or expanding notifications through finger gestures. Xiaomi is also said to be bringing back its Child Mode to MIUI soon, which would allow users to add parental app control to smartphones -- an increasingly important feature.
It is not clear when these updates would make it to stable builds, the MIUI 10 v9.5.1 beta has been rolled out in China to developers, and will soon be rolled out globally. With any luck, users of Xiaomi smartphones should be able to get them on their devices, soon enough.
According to reports across the internet, the new MIUI 10 update will bring with itself a few interesting additions to the Xiaomi ecosystem. For one, notifications on the lock screen will get a useful little addition where details about a received notification will only be shown once the face data is verified. Right now, in stable builds, notifications on MIUI can either be completely hidden, or simply put in view mode. The new notification feature would help users simply check the overview of a notification, without having to read through an update if it is deemed unimportant.
Furthermore, MIUI 10 v9.5.1 will also bring with itself lock screen interface customisation for the placement and design of the digital clock. Choosing its placement from centre, left or right will also diversify its layout, making things a bit more interesting on this front. Also available are gestures, which will enable MIUI users to take definitive actions such as switching off displays or expanding notifications through finger gestures. Xiaomi is also said to be bringing back its Child Mode to MIUI soon, which would allow users to add parental app control to smartphones -- an increasingly important feature.
It is not clear when these updates would make it to stable builds, the MIUI 10 v9.5.1 beta has been rolled out in China to developers, and will soon be rolled out globally. With any luck, users of Xiaomi smartphones should be able to get them on their devices, soon enough.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- MIUI 10 v9.5.1 Beta -- Xiaomi Brings Layout, Gestures and Child Mode in New Update
- Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended Till June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day
- PewDiePie Just Tried Khakra and Jeera Soda, Wants to Come to India to Write a 'Sorry' Song
- Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Register Growth
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results