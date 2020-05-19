MIUI 12 Launch by Xiaomi at 5:30PM Today: Key Features and How to Watch Live

Xiaomi MIUI 12 is set to be launched officially today, after making its first official appearance last month. Having been under pilot testing for some time, MIUI 12 is now ready for prime time action among the legions of Xiaomi users in India. The latest version of Xiaomi's custom Android interface comes with a number of improvements, as well as new features to aid difficulties in usage. The live action from Xiaomi's official unveiling of the global MIUI 12 ROM can be caught online later today, and here's everything you need to know about it.

Live stream

The Xiaomi MIUI 12 global ROM launch will be held via an online live stream later today, at 8PM Beijing Time. Indian users can catch the launch live by accessing the YouTube live stream on Xiaomi's official channel. In India, the live stream will begin at 5:30PM IST. The live stream of the MIUI 12 unveil will also take place on Xiaomi's official social media handles, and interested parties can catch it live on the company's Facebook and Twitter accounts as well.

Expected new features

Among the highlights of MIUI 12 are three main features — Dark Mode 2.0, AI calling and live transcript, and a security feature called 'barbed wire'. With Dark Mode 2.0, Xiaomi is introducing an always-on display for its phones for possibly the first time, bringing it up to speed with various implementations of always-on displays by the likes of OnePlus, Samsung and others. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi's take on the always-on display differs from its competitors.

The second major new feature are enhanced privacy features, where reports suggest that Xiaomi is taking a randomised virtual ID approach towards installed apps. This will seemingly protect users from directly sharing their email addresses. Simultaneously, MIUI 12 will reportedly maintain logs of app data requests and data accesses on phones, in a bid to reinstate user faith in the company's data privacy practices. This will be particularly important to observe, since Xiaomi has recently faced considerable backlash over roguish data collection practices through its browser apps.

The other security feature is called 'barbed wire', and is Xiaomi's implementation of the limited app permission access feature on Android. This will allow users to let an app access a particular permission for only a limited period of time, therefore limiting which app can misuse user data.

Other features aboard MIUI 12 will include a new AI calling feature, which will live transcribe incoming calls and offer preset responses as answers. The feature may prove to be particularly important for users with hearing disabilities. The full list of features, including any India-specific new features (if any), will be revealed in a few hours. To view it live, tune in to the live stream above.