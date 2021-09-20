MIUI 13 Leaked Screenshots Hint At Floating Widgets, New Icons: May Launch Late 2021

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is said to launch the next generation of its Android-based operating system MIUI later this year. MIUI 13 will succeed MIUI 12.5 that Xiaomi is currently in the process of rolling out to all its smartphones. Xiaomi‘s upcoming Android skin has been leaked in the past with hints about the virtual RAM extension feature being rolled out to all devices that will get MIUI 13. Now, a new leak has shown Xiaomi may be bringing new icons, floating widgets, and more with MIUI 13 to its Android smartphones.

The leaked screenshots, posted by a leaker who goes by the name Equal Leaks and first report on by GizChina show an iOS 14-like widget system to be the key change in the new Xiaomi Android skin. There also seems to be a customised notification management system that is set for specific scenarios. The default search bar seems to be positioned at the bottom of the screen for easier access. MIUI 13 is also expected to bring smoother animations, new themes, improved power management, better privacy, and more new features, according to past reports. There will also be a new always-on display, which will enhance visibility and may be customisable.

The Xiaomi MIUI 13 is expected to be unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 series, the Chinese manufacturer’s next generation of flagship devices. Taking last year as an example, Xiaomi may launch the Xiaomi 12 series of flagship smartphones in December this year, but this is purely speculative and can vary depending on several factors. It is also important to note that not all Xiaomi devices will be able to update to MIUI 13 as and when the software rolls out, only the ones eligible for the update will receive the latest software version.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here