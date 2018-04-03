Mivi Collar Review: Good Attempt But Needs Refinement

Domestic e-commerce, electronic gadgets brand Mivi has recently launched its neckband earphones called Collar for a price of Rs 2,999. The Mivi Collar aims to provide a complete hands-free Bluetooth audio experience. The Collar sits around the neck and connects via Bluetooth 4.1 to your smartphone. Like other neckband earphones, this one too has thin wires connected to the earplugs and magnetically attaches to the docks when not in use. The concept is nothing new and is inspired by the first-gen LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth headset. Having said that Mivi has made some design changes which makes it lighter and more comfortable. After using the Mivi Collar for some time, here is what we think about it.The Mivi Collar is among the fastest to pair to smartphones and comes with a one-button pair/unfair setup. The volume controls are well placed for easy access. The audio quality is good. The mids sounds good. The lows gets muffled at times but bass-heads will not mind that. The Mivi Collar is pretty loud so you will have turn down the volume a bit to get a better experience of the highs. For the laymen, the overall audio is good and will easily please you for all types of music.This earphone misses out on active-noise cancellation and offers CVC 6.0 Passive noise cancellation. It works well and the in-ear design also helps in eliminating noise. There is a built-in mic as well and you can receive calls easily.Of course, the Mivi Collar is lightweight and flexible but the tube-like band may not last long and could end up tangled inside bags. Also, the clips which hold the earplugs come off very easily making it difficult to manage. Mivi could have added a case for better storage. While Mivi claims a battery life of 10 hours (playback), you can squeeze around 5 hours. It takes around 3 hours to full-charge the Collar.The Mivi Collar is a good attempt from the Hyderabad-based startup. The audio quality is great and it looks stylish as well. But we will be waiting for Mivi to launch a refined version of the Collar to make it appear long-lasting.