Mobiistar Launches 5 Selfie-Centric Smartphones in Offline Market Starting at Rs 4340

Vietnam-based smartphone maker Mobiistar on Wednesday launched five selfie-centric smartphones within the price range of Rs 11,000. The "X1 Dual" and "E1 Selfie" smartphones, priced at Rs 10,500 and Rs 8,400 respectively, come equipped with a 2.75D curved screen, 13-megapixel rear camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB, and both have 3000mAH battery."With our new range of selfie-centric smartphones, we aim to be the part of top 5 smartphone brands in the affordable segment by the end of the year," said Carl Ngo, Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global.The other three budget smartphones are C1 Lite, C1 and C2 -- available for Rs 4,340, Rs 5,400 and Rs 6,300 respectively.All the devices are equipped with a seven-level face beauty mode, upgraded photo-processing algorithms and optimised beauty filters.The handsets are available for purchase from August 1 at retail stores across the country.