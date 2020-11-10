MobiKwik Launches Prepaid Card In Partnership With American Express: How to Apply

MobiKwik, one of India's largest digital credit platform has announced its new prepaid card in partnership with American Express, the MobiKwik Blue American Express Card. The MobiKwik Blue American Express Card is a prepaid card and makes MobiKwik the first non-bank Indian company to become a part of the American Express network and issue cards in India. In its release, MobiKwik said that the MobiKwik Blue American Express card is purely digital, in keeping with the preference of young Indians and the growing demand for digital payments. MobiKwik said that integrating the Card with MobiKwik Wallet expands MobiKwik’s universe of merchants allowing MobiKwik users (who have the Card) to pay at all American Express merchants as well.

The MobiKwik Blue American Express card allows users to mirror up to Rs 1,00,000 of their MobiKwik wallet balance on the American Express card, which is again a digital card. In order to get the MobiKwik Blue American Express card, users need to download the latest version of MobiKwik from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and sign up or log in to the app. Upon signing up successfully, users will see an American Express logo at the top right corner of the home screen. Clicking on that will take users to setting up the American Express card. MobiKwik Blue Card’s issuance process is 1-click and takes just a few seconds, MobiKwik said. The card has been designed in a metallic silver colour, with a network embossing and a wallet shaped chip.

MobiKwik, in its release, said that the MobiKwik Blue American Express card is "designed to resonate with the mobile friendly millennial users of MobiKwik, for whom having an American Express branded Card has immense aspirational value." MobiKwik also claims a slick user experience for a user to avail the Card on their app. MobiKwik had soft launched the card a month ago to select users. During the limited rollout, MobiKwik claims that it has issued 2,00,000 cards.