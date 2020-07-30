MobiKwik mpay.me Personal UPI Payment Link Works With Google Pay, PhonePe & Paytm: How To Set It Up

Mobile payments app MobiKwik has added a new feature that allows users to generate personalized UPI payments links which can be used to send and receive money from any UPI payment app. The feature is called mpay.me and can be created via the MobiKwik app or via the MobiKwik website. This feature is now Live for all MobiKwik users. The mpay.me personalized UPI payments link will work with all UPI payments apps including Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm. Even though UPI payments are incredibly popular, there is still the problem in case the sender and the receiver are on different UPI apps.

The way the MobiKwik mpay.me works is that you generate a personalized UPI payment link for your account. This is linked to your mobile number, which is in turn also registered with your bank where you hold the UPI enabled savings account. This link can be shared with friends or anyone who needs to send you money, for instance, via instant messenger apps such as WhatsApp. The sender can make the transaction using that link via any payment app that they use—Paytm, PhonePe or Google Pay, for instance. The payment will be instantly transferred to the linked bank account.

UPI transactions hit an all-time high volume of 1.34 billion transactions worth as much as Rs 2.62 lakh crore, according to the data by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). “Our aim is to make life easier for more than 1 billion people in India through innovative solutions. We understand how sending and receiving money becomes painful when the sender and the receiver are on different UPI apps. We are confident that mpay.me will enable an enhanced payment process, a shorter time to complete payments and an improved, seamless customer experience,” says Upasana Taku, Co-founder, MobiKwik. The payments app currently has 120 million users in India.

The MobiKwik mpay.me can be quite useful for splitting bills with friends, paying for utilities or in stores and even to send a payment for a friend or a family member. If you are a MobiKwik user, the option should now be available for you on the web and the app for Android phones as well as the Apple iPhone.