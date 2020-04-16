Mobile Phone, Recharge Shops Permitted by Govt to Stay Open as Public Utility Services

A new directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has listed telecommunications and internet services as 'public utilities', and will hence be allowed to operate as essential services during the lockdown period. Sources in MHA told News18 that shops selling, repairing or servicing mobile phones, as well as selling mobile recharge vouchers may be henceforth allowed to reopen only in non-hotspot zones of various cities. This falls in line with the April 15 MHA directive that has sanctioned telecom and internet services as essential public utilities. Sources further revealed that state governments will be expected to release their own advisories on this matter, and the Kerala government has already led the way.

To comply with the directive, the Kerala government already issued an advisory dated April 8, which allowed the reopening and phased operation of mobile phone and recharge services. According to the advisory, shops that sell mobile phones, or service and repair these devices, as well as shops that sell recharge vouchers, will henceforth be allowed to stay open on every Sunday, subject to a set of conditions. These state that the shops will be allowed to stay open only between 10AM and 5PM, with a bare minimum number of staff employed at the store. Each staff should be wearing masks, and customers have been ordered to maintain social distancing to prevent any untoward spreading of Covid-19.

The move comes as telecom operators issued extended recharge validity dates and supplementary talktime credits to users, particularly in the low revenue bracket, to help them remain connected during the lockdown period. While the overall lockdown tenure across India has been increased until May 3, a larger selection of services, including electronics on e-commerce portals, will now be increasingly allowed to operate in an attempt to ease the stress on workers, factories, businesses and the entire economy.