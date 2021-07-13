Mobile Users in Delhi Decline 0.01 Percent, Jio Only Operator to Grow: TRAI

Mobile users in the national capital circle of Delhi has seen a slight overall decline, according to the latest telecom subscriber report published by Indian telecom regulatory body, TRAI. However, even as the total subscriber count saw a marginal decline by 7,693 users in Delhi, TRAI notes that Reliance Jio, India’s largest overall telecom operator by market share, has still added users to its network in the month of April 2021, at the expense of other operators. Reliance Jio reportedly added 1.68 lakh users to its network, growing by 0.85 percent over the number of users it had in March 2021.

According to TRAI data, Bharti Airtel, the second largest national telecom operator by market share, lost a total of 88,234 net users during the period, to stand at 1.63 crore users in Delhi in April 2021. Vodafone Idea, the third major operator, lost 86,331 users in Delhi in April 2021, to stand at 1.61 crore users. Bharti Airtel saw a decline of 0.54 percent in the month, while Vodafone Idea’s user base declined by 0.53 percent. The other significant operator in Delhi is state owned Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), which lost 881 users in April 2021 to stand at 21.6 lakh users in the circle – a marginal decline of 0.04 percent in the period.

While not specified, the growth in users for Reliance Jio may be linked to the company’s upcoming 5G services, while the overall decline in the total number of users in April in Delhi may be attributed to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19 in India, during this period. The pandemic led to various industries being put on a pause as Delhi, along with other Indian cities, battled a crippling wave of a mutant coronavirus strain – causing gig workers to migrate back to their cities, or at least stop ancillary expenses such as telecom subscriptions and recharges.

The range of affordable services put forth by Reliance Jio has helped the operator maintain steady ground. The operator has also introduced services such as emergency data loan, which will allow users to avail an emergency data pack without paying for it immediately.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

