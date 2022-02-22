Mobile World Congress 2022: Event Dates, What To Expect And More

Mobile World Congress 2022 is back in its full glory, and after two years of pandemic-induced virtual gatherings, brands are setting up their stalls with excitement. MWC 2022 like we all know is taking place at its usual den, Barcelona in Spain, and this year’s timeline brings it back to February 28 in 2022.

But the main events take place a few days prior to the event, with the main event mostly used as a platform to interact with industry experts. So, when is the MWC 2022 slated, what do we expect from this year’s event and more. Here is everything you need to know

Mobile World Congress 2022 Event Dates

MWC 2022 is going to start from February 28 and will go up to March 3 this year. The full-fledged schedule suggests most companies have agreed to attend the event this year, which is great news for tech enthusiasts around the world.

Mobile World Congress 2022: What To Expect

While most brands are lining up their events in Barcelona this year, there are some who still want to cover virtual briefings and that is their choice. Sony Mobile and Lenovo are two brands that have confirmed their presence in the virtual form at MWC 2022 and we respect their decision.

But coming to those who are part of the main MWC 2022 event, the list includes names like Samsung, Honor, Huawei, Nokia (HMD Global), Nothing, OnePlus, Realme which is going to showcase a slew of products and its fast charging technology. Then you also have brands like Qualcomm, MediaTek and Xiaomi added to the mix. The MWC 2022 list also has Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and Google part of the list but we don’t expect major announcements from these giants.

Most of these companies have their events lined up close to the MWC 2022 opening or just a day before it starts. MWC is all about mobiles, and mobility solutions, so consumers can look forward to a lot of exciting news from the event this year.

We will be covering all the updates from MWC 2022 over the course of the event. Stay tuned with News18 Tech for all the details and new launches happening at the MWC 2022 in Barcelona later this month.

