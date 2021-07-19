Mobiles Under Rs 20000 with the Best Camera in July 2021: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, More

Mobiles under Rs 20000 have evolved in leaps and bounds, and today the range of smartphones available in this segment offer a fairly premium usage experience for all. From good builds to able processors, they have it all. One of the key things on offer is a fairly versatile set of rear cameras, which give users the ability to record up to 4K videos and take super high resolution photos — and shoot at night as well. On this note, we take a look at the best camera mobiles under Rs 20000, which can offer you the best photography experience for its price. Each of these phone cameras here make for great first devices for you, if you have a budding interest in photography, and wish to try your hand at it before buying a dedicated camera later. Here’s our pick.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (review) is the only camera in this segment to feature a 108MP main sensor. Of course, the numbers aren’t empirical proof of how good the phone cameras are, but on overall terms, it is a segment leader in terms of the level of details it produces, colour accuracy, tonal accuracy, flexiblity of portrait mode and night mode details as well. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max also has a super nifty 5MP macro camera that also offers 2x magnification, and is actually more usable than most other generic macro units out there. The 8MP ultra-wide also does a decent job, even if the 2MP depth sensor is the typical, cosmetic addition here.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro: The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is a solid overall phone, and has a reasonably reliable triple rear camera setup too. You get a 48MP main unit, an 8MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro unit, and on overall terms, the camera does well enough in daylight or well lit shots. It succeeds in balancing the overall colours reasonably well, and if you like the saturated colour levels more, there’s an AI mode to do that for you as well. It produces fairly good looking portrait shots as well, and on overall terms, is much more than just a usable phone camera. It does miss out on low light shooting, but for the occasional photograph, is still fairly usable.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: The Infinix Note 10 Pro (review) is a bit of a surprising entry near the top of the list for best camera mobiles under Rs 20000. On paper, the setup is as run of the mill as you’d expect — a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP cameras where one’s for macros and the other’s for grayscale details. The impressive bit is the consistency that most critical reviews of the device have pointed at, suggesting reliable detail levels with the main camera, true to source colour tones and even a fairly usable ultra-wide unit. Even portrait mode is decent in the camera, all of which adds up to make it one of this segment’s top picks.

iQoo Z3: The iQoo Z3 (review) is one of the most well equipped phones in this price segment, particularly for performance. When it comes to the camera abilities, the iQoo Z3 offers yet another 64MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro setup. While not out of the world, the camera setup is more than just usable in terms of colour accuracy, saturation levels and general details — at least when you’re shooting with plenty of light around. Throw in a reliable camera app with a few nifty extras to play around with, and fast, snappy captures thanks to a great processor, make the iQoo Z3 a reliable camera phone under Rs 20,000.

Poco X3 Pro: Bringing up the rear among camera mobiles under Rs 20000 is the Poco X3 Pro, which offers a 48MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth camera setup at the rear. You get decent photos with acceptable levels of details, and portrait mode is reliable too. It also offers post capture retouching of blur levels, which makes it good for adjusting how you want your image to look like, even after taking the photograph. On overall terms, the Poco X3 Pro is a good camera phone, but not the best in terms of dynamic range, detailing in shadows and the finer aspects. The macro performance is also better in the above mentioned devices.

