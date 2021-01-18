Moj Short Video App Clocks 100 Million Downloads on Google Play Store Roughly Six Months After Launch

Moj, the 'made in India' short video app by social media company ShareChat, was launched in India last year to fill in the void left by TikTok. The company has now announced that the video platform surpassed the 100 million download mark on Google Play Store, in roughly six months after its launch. Notably, the app was second in the Google Play India's top free app list, earlier today. The short video app had also managed to gain over 50 thousand downloads, roughly two days after its launch on July 1, 2020.

The popularity of the Moj app can be attributed to its simple user interface with the availability of several in-app editing tools. It is also available in English and many Indian languages, making it accessible for several fans of short video apps. Besides editing and other creation tools, the Moj short video app also has a vast music library coupled with a variety of camera filters and other special video effects. Notably, the app was made available to the public amid peak COVID-19 pandemic when people across the country were spending the most amount of time on phone apps due to nationwide lockdown. The short video platform also debuted right after after the government banned TikTok in June 2020, over national security threats. At the same time, several homegrown apps were getting a push under the government's Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) initiative amid rising anti-China sentiments.

We feel blessed to reach this 100M milestone 💓Thankyou everyone for giving so much love to our app💓Love- Team Moj @sharechatapp#mojindia #mojpemoj #letsmoj pic.twitter.com/9rBubLVEmi — moj (@mojappofficial) January 15, 2021

Another reason for its rising popularity could be due to its affiliation with the leading Indian TV reality show, Bigg Boss. Moj signed a partnership deal with Bigg Boss back in November 2020. Being the show's official media app sponsor, viewers get exclusive content from inside the house via the Moj App Room. Fans will continue to view exclusive content of the ongoing season which will conclude on February 21. At the time the partnership between the two was sealed, the short video platform had over 80 million monthly active users.

Moj short video app was also recognised as the 'Best App for Fun' in 2020 by Google Play Store.