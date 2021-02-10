Molekule Air Mini Purifier With Photo Electrochemical Oxidation Tech Launched in India

Molekule, a leader in air purification, today announced the launch of its Air Mini purifier in India through authorised resellers on Amazon.in. With this, Molekule introduces its award-winning patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) air purification technology to Indian consumers. The Air Mini is Molekule’s first offering in the Indian market, and the award-winning air purifier is currently available on Amazon.in at a price of Rs 37,999.

The Molekule Air Mini is designed for rooms up to up to 23 sq meters – ideal for apartments, bedrooms, and home offices. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The energy consumption is between 18-53 watts, and the noise level varies between 36-62dBA, depending on fan speed. It also uses a hybrid of two types of Molekule’s filters - Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter - in a single filter. The proprietary PECO Technology is developed by the award-winning Dr. D Yogi Goswami. PECO technology is capable of destroying a wide range of airborne pollutants compared to traditional air purifiers. The broad range of pollutants addressed by PECO includes the destruction of bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and particulate matter in the air, among many other contaminants.

Molekule air purifiers have PECO-Filers coated in a proprietary catalyst, which, when activated by UV-A light, releases hydroxyl radicals that break the molecular bonds of viruses, bacteria, mold, allergen, odors, pollen, dander, and more.

“Owing to the growing hazard of Indoor or Household Pollution, this is the right time for Molekule to enter the India market, and one could not ask for a better partner than Amazon for enabling this,” said Dr. Yogi Goswami, Co-Founder, Chief Scientist of Molekule.

Molekule’s PECO technology is whisper-quiet, ozone-free, and has a robust proven history of using oxidation to destroy airborne pollutants. Various independent air quality testing laboratories and internal testing has validated the effectiveness of Molekule’s proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers.