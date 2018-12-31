Mom Catches 6-Year-Old Using Alexa to Help With Math Homework: Watch Video

Awwwwwww Mom, could you let him slide just this once? For the spirit of Christmas LOL!😂😂😂 https://t.co/4DVCaIqEBV — PHENOMQUEENTROUTMAN (@BabyGirlMcKenna) December 30, 2018

Hahaha! the perfect use :D https://t.co/eq7sevf6DC — shefali gupta (@iamshefaligupta) December 30, 2018

Hey at least he’s resourceful haha https://t.co/Pe5uZwztrj — Jᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ (@oyofmidmidworld) December 29, 2018

@sunilbajpai well technology is catching up https://t.co/TRVulU9RMl — Amolakh Nath Segal (@amolakh) December 29, 2018

A video of a little boy using Amazon's assistant Alexa to do his maths homework is going viral on the internet. A mother, Yerelyn Cueva caught her six-year-old son using Alexa's help to finish his homework and shared the funny clip online. It is a very short clip in which the son asks Alexa, "What's five minus three?" In the caption, she wrote, if she should whoop him now or later after she caught him using technology for his homework.The clip, which has over 8 million views, was widely shared on several social media platforms, with many calling the child, “Einstein in the making.” Cueva said her son has always "been ahead of the curve" in school and was just "taking a shortcut" by using the Echo, according to the report. The well behaved child doesn't forget to thank Alexa after helping him out. According to the mother, "What you don’t see is after he says, ‘Thank you, Alexa, for helping me with my homework.’”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.