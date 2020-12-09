More Female Listeners Are Listening To Podcasts On Spotify And Education Is The Most Popular Genre

If you have become a regular listener of podcasts, you aren’t alone. Podcasts are becoming popular and it turns out that more female listeners are tuning in regularly. The findings come as part of a survey conducted by Spotify and YouGov in India. Spotify, the most popular music streaming app in the world, has been aggressively pushing podcasts in India, over the past few months. They say that the Anchor platform for creating and distributing podcasts has clocked a 1,100% year on year growth for Hindi podcasts. Also, the 18-24 year age demographic was the largest audience of first time podcast listeners on Spotify in 2020.

According to Spotify’s annual Wrapped data, as many as six Spotify Originals featured in the top 20 podcasts for India. These are Maha Bharat with Dhruv Rathee, Bhaskar Bose, Gita for the Young and Restless, The Michelle Obama Podcast, The Big Fat Indian Ghotala, and 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur. Also, Anchor-powered Telugu podcast PURIJAGANNADH featuring among the top 10 most-streamed podcasts. The the most-streamed podcasts on Spotify in India this year are TED Talks Daily, The Ranveer Show, and On Purpose with Jay Shetty. Spotify also says that they saw higher growth in percentage of female listeners who tuned into podcasts this year.

According to the Spotify and YouGov survey, around 50% of podcast listeners prefer to listen to one episode of a podcast per week. As many as 62% respondents feel that listening to celebrities and experts via a podcast makes them feel closer to the host. “Podcast listening is growing in India, and this medium is a great way for listeners to discover the enriching and entertaining content they want. Whether in the car, cooking, exercising, or doing household chores, with podcasts there’s an opportunity also to use that time to listen to a riveting story, catch up on the news, get in a laugh, or learn something new,” says Spotify.

It turns out that more users tune into podcasts at night than any other time of the day, afternoon being the least popular time of the day. Also, podcast listeners in India are most actively listening to podcasts in the Education genre, followed by Lifestyle & Health, Society & Culture and Arts & Entertainment.

Globally as well, Spotify aggressively pushed podcast content. There are now over 1.9 million titles on the streaming platform. The Spotify Wrapped data for 2020 suggests that globally, The Joe Rogan Experience holds the number one spot for most popular podcast of the year followed by the TED Talks Daily and The Daily. The top five is completed by The Michelle Obama Podcast and the comedy/advice show Call Her Daddy.