More Help Coming In For India’s COVID-19 Battles: Amazon Europe Commits Additional $2.5 Million

Amazon Europe has committed more than $2.5 million in support for India as the country is battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19, or coronavirus. The aid will include purchasing and transporting medical supplies. Amazon’s Europe business will deliver oxygen concentrators from Italy, ventilators from the UK, and nebulizers and inhalation devices from Germany. Amazon says that these will be provided to local charities and Amazon will also be utilizing their vast logistics network, to help deliver the equipment to hospitals, medical facilities and public institutions. Amazon confirms that’ll be using the global logistics network to purchase, airlift and deliver the critical medical equipment identified by the Government of India and local charities. Amazon in India is working closely with the Indian Red Cross, Niti Aayog and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India.

Late last month, Amazon had announced that they are working with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India to procure 100 ventilators and import these to India. Amazon also says that the government agencies will help identify and finalize the hospitals that need the ventilators urgently. The donated ventilators that are being imported are Medtronic’s PB980 model, also known as Medtronic Puritan Bennett 980, and will be brought into India for urgent use. Amazon says they will be working with Medtronic (MT) for these units to be airlifted into India. These announcements come at a time when big tech companies are helping India’s battle with COVID-19 spread, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Qualcomm and Facebook.

