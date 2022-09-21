More People Wanting To Buy iPhone 14 Pro Than iPhone 14, Pushes Apple To Increase Production

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is seeing more demand than the cheaper iPhone 14 model this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He claims the company is being forced to switch the production lines so that its vendor can make more iPhone 14 Pro reaches the sufficient number of units to meet the demand from different countries.

Kuo says that Apple is also making this move to increase the average selling price (ASP) of the iPhones for this year, and considering the iPhone 14 Pro starts from Rs 1,29,900 for buyers in India, it makes a lot of sense to switch focus towards the model that is getting more eyeballs. The company has been looking to increase its revenue and this trend will help its cause.

You could also say that Apple has left the iPhone 14 on its own, especially with all the bells and whistles thrown at the iPhone 14 Pros. Even though there is just Rs 10,000 price difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max, its overall dimensions could be suited to most users. While they find the 14 Pro Max to be unwieldy.

This year’s vanilla iPhone 14 has the same A15 Bionic as last year’s iPhone 13, which is now available for special discounted price in markets like India. So, most people would obviously pick the older model over the new one, especially if they can get a good deal.

While the news about big demand for the iPhone 14 Pro will please Apple, the company also had to face the prospect of the new iPhone 14 Plus model selling even lower than the iPhone 13 Mini which was ousted in favour of the Plus variant this year.

We would have to wait for the quarter to end to see the impact the iPhone 14 Pro model has made for Apple in terms of sales, and the early signs suggest the company is going to laugh its way into the bank with a lot of moolah in its kitty.

