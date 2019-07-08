Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
2-min read

More Than 10,000,000 Users Downloaded a Fake App to Update Samsung Phones, Before it Got Busted

This just indicates that Google is still struggling to control the quality of apps on the Play Store for Android phones, and users are vulnerable to getting conned.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
More Than 10,000,000 Users Downloaded a Fake App to Update Samsung Phones, Before it Got Busted
This just indicates that Google is still struggling to control the quality of apps on the Play Store for Android phones, and users are vulnerable to getting conned.
Loading...

If you own a Samsung smartphone, chances are you would have felt a bit frustrated at some point about the occasionally delayed Android updates for your phone. As with most other Android phones too. And chances are that you probably would have gone hunting the world wide web for some solution to manually download the magical updates. If you were unlucky, you would have landed on the doorstep of an app called Updates For Samsung, available for free download on the Google Play Store. The reality is that Samsung has nothing to do with this app. In fact, the app takes you to an advertisement laden webpage, which then prompts you to make a payment before it will download the promised updates. Everything about this is fake. This revelation comes from the Danish software security firm CSIS Security Group.

In an official communication, CSIS Security Group indicates that as many as 10,000,000 users were tricked into downloading this app from the Google Play Store. A user can search for a specific firmware update for their phone in the “Download Firmware” section in the app. The app itself is full of advertisements and is attempting to distribute firmware and software for Samsung phones without being affiliated to the company in any way. “A user can get an annual subscription for Samsung firmware update downloads for a small fee of $34.99. Interestingly, that doesn’t happen through the official Google Play subscriptions. The app simply asks for your credit card info and sends it to an API endpoint under updato[.]com over HTTPS,” says the report.

Update For Samsung Fake app-2

Incidentally, there is also a free method for getting these updates if you don’t wish to pay, but those ‘free’ downloads from this advertisement infested app will be restricted to a paltry speed of 56 KBps.

At the moment, it is not known if the Updates For Samsung app introduced any malware on the phones it was installed in, but certainly brings with it a massive adware repository nevertheless. The app has been taken down from the Google Play Store. If you have it installed on your Samsung phone, it would be best to uninstall it right away. It is always safe to head to Settings -> About Phone -> Software Update on your Android phone to check if there are any new Android updates waiting to be downloaded officially—and not rely on shady third-party apps anyway.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram