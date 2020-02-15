Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

More Than 80 Percent Voters in Delhi Received Fake News During Elections

The survey "Delhi - #DontBeAFool" was conducted on a sample size of 400 people to interrogate dissemination, penetration and impact of fake news spread via social media on the elections.

IANS

Updated:February 15, 2020, 12:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
More Than 80 Percent Voters in Delhi Received Fake News During Elections
Several poll booths across Delhi were equipped with special facilities to help voters cast their vote | Image credit: PTI (Representational)

Over 81 percent of Delhi's population received fake news through various social media platforms as the Assembly elections neared, according to a new survey by non-profit Social Media Matters and Institute for Governance, Policies and Politics. Facebook and WhatsApp were the leading platforms that were used for the dissemination of misinformation, showed the results.

"The epidemic of fake news is threatening the basic fragment of our democracy. When the voter is in a constant state of cognitive dissonance how are they expected to make an informed choice. As a nation, it has to be our priority to bring an end to it," Amitabh Kumar, Founder, Social Media Matters, said in a statement. The Delhi Assembly elections were held on February 8. The results declared on February 11 saw the Aam Aadmi Party winning 62 of the 70 seats, bringing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government back to power with a massive victory.

The survey "Delhi - #DontBeAFool" was conducted on a sample size of 400 people to interrogate dissemination, penetration and impact of fake news spread via social media on the elections. Rumours spread ahead of the elections included allegations that women participating in the sit-in protests at Shaheen Bagh were being paid to demonstrate against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Moreover, tweets of renowned individuals proved to be volatile before elections. A tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra along with a video clip of AAP leader Amanatullah Khan falsely claimed that Khan was talking about creating a "Sharia" law. About 40 percent of the people who participated in the survey were between 18-25 years of age. While 63 percent of the respondents were males, 36 percent were females and 1 percent were transgenders.

The survey, however, revealed that 60 percent of the population stated that they made efforts to authenticate the news with a search on Google, Facebook, and Twitter. Nearly 62.5 percent of the respondents suggested that they have never been affected by fake news, but 72 percent of them said they knew about people who have been misled by misinformation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram