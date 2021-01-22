More WhatsApp Web, Desktop Users Receiving Video Calling Feature in Beta, Stable Rollout Expected Soon?

WhatsApp has been rumoured to bring video and voice calling feature for its Web client and Desktop app for a long time. Earlier in December, it was reported that select users on the two channels started receiving the beta version of the feature that is already available to use on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It now appears that more customers around the world are getting the video and voice calling option on WhatsApp Web and Desktop platforms - but still in the beta form. The messaging company is yet to share information over its stable rollout though it appears that the day isn't very far away.

The recent development was shared by a user on Twitter who spotted the video and voice calling buttons in beta on WhatsApp Desktop app (Windows 10). The icons used to represent the two separate buttons are the same as the ones available on stable WhatsApp Android and iOS channels. WhatsApp updates-tracker WABetaInfo had first spotted beta version of voice and video calling back in December. The publication had also said that a separate window would pop up whenever users get an incoming call. The Facebook-owned may also extend the calling features on group chats for the Desktop and Web clients. Currently, stable channels support up to eight participants during a single group call.

Support for voice and video calls on WhatsApp web has been a much-demanded feature from users around the world. The company would hope to take on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet that saw a surge in userbase last year, owing to the pandemic. However, the video and voice calling on the WhatsApp work quite differently as users here are required to be on the platform to enjoy the feature, unlike the other video conferencing platforms, that allow participants to join without signing up. It will be interesting to see how Facebook will promote the calling feature as the company is currently taking heat from users over its new updated privacy policy.