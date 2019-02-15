English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Most Firms in India Lack Adequate Cyber Security: Report
The 'EY Global Information Security Survey 2018-19 - India Edition' suggested that companies should invest in analytical capabilities as they would enhance threat detection and improve awareness in company board rooms.
(Representative image)
Loading...
Cyber security operations at most companies in India are inadequate and do not meet the security needs, a report by Ernst & Young said, here on Thursday. The 'EY Global Information Security Survey 2018-19 - India Edition' suggested that companies should invest in analytical capabilities as they would enhance threat detection and improve awareness in company board rooms.
"Most organisations have cyber security functions that do not fully meet their needs; more than half of the organisations are investing in analytical capabilities as a first step," it said. Investments are required in identity and access management and reporting function. For many organisations, forensics are a potential green field, it said.
The EY report noted that it might be difficult to quickly build up forensic capabilities in-house and companies should get in third-party vendors with the required capabilities. The report also said strategic oversight regarding cyber security issues needs improvement. "The executive management in five of the 10 organisations has limited or no understanding of cyber security," it said. The threats related to the use of smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology are not yet understood well and only a small number of organisations identify them as high risk areas, the survey said.
Although many organisations think about importance of emerging technologies in optimising cyber security, investments in them are not increasing, it added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Most organisations have cyber security functions that do not fully meet their needs; more than half of the organisations are investing in analytical capabilities as a first step," it said. Investments are required in identity and access management and reporting function. For many organisations, forensics are a potential green field, it said.
The EY report noted that it might be difficult to quickly build up forensic capabilities in-house and companies should get in third-party vendors with the required capabilities. The report also said strategic oversight regarding cyber security issues needs improvement. "The executive management in five of the 10 organisations has limited or no understanding of cyber security," it said. The threats related to the use of smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology are not yet understood well and only a small number of organisations identify them as high risk areas, the survey said.
Although many organisations think about importance of emerging technologies in optimising cyber security, investments in them are not increasing, it added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
- Flipkart TV Days Sale: Discounts on LG, Vu, Mi And More Till February 17
- For the Love of Good Films: When Stars Take Up Character Roles, Everyone Shines
- 'Fully Fit' Shaw Eyeing Return at Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands-on PUBG Mobile Lite in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results