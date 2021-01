Most WhatsApp Users Reconsidering Its Usage, Telegram Leading as an Alternative: Study

Most users of WhatsApp are reconsidering usage of the instant mobile messaging app and are looking for its alternative following policy changes proposed by the Facebook group firm, according to a study. The study, conducted by CyberMedia Research (CMR) covering 1,500 WhatsApp users, found that 79 percent of the instant messaging app users (respondents) are reconsidering using it, with 28 percent of those even planning to leave WhatsApp after the implementation of its new policy in May 2021.

"For consumers, WhatsApp was their own, free and intimate messaging platform. As WhatsApp eventually moves into a much closer integration with the Facebook ecosystem from hereon, it risks an erosion in brand trust and brand loyalty - both key determinants for enduring competitive market advantage," CMR Industry Intelligence Group Head Prabhu Ram said in a statement.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp informed users of an update in its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products. It also stated that users will have to agree to the new terms and policy by February 8, 2021, in order to continue using WhatsApp. However, the mobile messaging app has deferred the update to May after it faced flak over its new privacy policy and terms of service

In response to WhatsApp's 'take it or leave it policy', consumers ascribed a range of emotions ranging from feeling angry (49 percent), to not trusting WhatsApp ever again (45 percent), to feeling a breach of trust (35 percent). "A mere 10 per cent of consumers remain indifferent to the new policy announcement," the study said. Among the respondents, 39 percent were already using instant messaging app Telegram.

As per the study results, 41 percent of those surveyed indicated planning to shift to Telegram, whereas 35 percent preferred Signal. Telegram scored over Signal in terms of awareness (55 percent) and actual usage (39 per cent), the study said. Over the past one year, 37 percent of users were found to have actually used Telegram, compared to a mere 10 percent for Signal. "Our research points out that Telegram, in particular, has gained traction amongst users over the past year, much before the recent WhatsApp PR fiasco."

"While Signal has enjoyed a recent burst in its popularity, it has not been able to scale swiftly enough, and users have faced challenges with it," Ram said. Almost 50 percent of those surveyed have received suspicious messages from unknown numbers, with potential phishing, malicious links. "The occurrence of phishing is high amongst WhatsApp users (52 percent), and lowest amongst Telegram users (28 percent)," the study said.