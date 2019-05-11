English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mother’s Day 2019: Gift These Gadgets to Your Tech-Savvy Mom
With Mother's Day around the corner, here are some simple gadgets that you can gift your mom.
With Mother's Day around the corner, here are some simple gadgets that you can gift your mom.
Loading...
With Mother’s Day around the corner, it is obvious to think of presents that you can gift to your mom on Mother’s Day. While there are many gifts that can make Mother’s Day special for your moms, one always thinks about that perfect Mother’s Day gift. And for all the hard work and love that she does all the time, flowers and chocolates are not enough on Mother’s Day.
Every mother is unique in her own way, and if your mum is someone who is tech-savvy, do not forget to add at least one of these gadgets in your Mother’s Day gift list this year.
1. Fitness Trackers
A mother works 24x7 throughout the year and it is our responsibility to ensure her proper fitness. This year, gift your mom a fitness band on Mother’s Day if you haven’t done it already. There are tons of fitness bands available in the market to choose from, but make sure you choose an authentic one for this Mother’s Day. What’s best? These fitness band will also keep her aware of phone calls and messages in all those times when she is busy working.
2. Smart Speakers
With a lot of things in mind, it is quite obvious to have tension and anxiety. And the best way to keep these things at bay is to listen to some good music. Gift your mother smart speakers this year. These smart speakers will not only make her chill but also help in making her life easier.
3. Smartphone or Tablet
While it’s obvious that your mother might be having a smartphone, upgrade her smartphones or give her a tablet this Mother’s Day. With nice cameras and great display, your mother will definitely love this gift on Mother’s Day. Moreover, your mother can watch digital shows on these phones and tablets while being busy with her day-to-day life.
Every mother is unique in her own way, and if your mum is someone who is tech-savvy, do not forget to add at least one of these gadgets in your Mother’s Day gift list this year.
1. Fitness Trackers
A mother works 24x7 throughout the year and it is our responsibility to ensure her proper fitness. This year, gift your mom a fitness band on Mother’s Day if you haven’t done it already. There are tons of fitness bands available in the market to choose from, but make sure you choose an authentic one for this Mother’s Day. What’s best? These fitness band will also keep her aware of phone calls and messages in all those times when she is busy working.
2. Smart Speakers
With a lot of things in mind, it is quite obvious to have tension and anxiety. And the best way to keep these things at bay is to listen to some good music. Gift your mother smart speakers this year. These smart speakers will not only make her chill but also help in making her life easier.
3. Smartphone or Tablet
While it’s obvious that your mother might be having a smartphone, upgrade her smartphones or give her a tablet this Mother’s Day. With nice cameras and great display, your mother will definitely love this gift on Mother’s Day. Moreover, your mother can watch digital shows on these phones and tablets while being busy with her day-to-day life.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses in This Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
- Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Bananas May Go Extinct Soon, and Climate Change is to Be Blamed
- WhatsApp Pay in India: Should Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe And Amazon Pay be Spooked?
- Smith Continues Impressive Recent Form in Australia's Win Over NZ XI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results