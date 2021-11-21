Moto 200 With Snapdragon 888 Plus Tipped to Launch in India on November 30

Motorola’s latest flagship, the Moto G200, will reportedly launch in India this month. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the company is planning to launch the Snapdragon 888 Plus-powered smartphone in the country on November 30, after unveiling the device globally earlier this month. A separate report had suggested that other new-generation Motorola phones that include Moto G71 5G, Moto G51 5G, and Moto G31 may also launch in the country soon. If the rumour is accurate, Moto G200’s launch will coincide with the debut of the Redmi Note 11T 5G at the end of this month.

It is expected the specifications of the Moto G200 global variant, and the India-specific model will be the same. It comes with a large 6.8-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution (1080×2460 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, and refresh rate of 144Hz. As mentioned, the Moto G200 draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The rear camera setup on the Moto G200 houses a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 120 FoV and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, we get a 16-megapixel sensor. Additionally, customers can enjoy camera modes such as Night Vision, Shot Optimisation, Auto Smile Capture, Smart Composition, HDR, and more. Other notable features include the Google Assistant key, NFC, dual-SIM card support, Android 11, and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Moto G200 debuted globally with a price tag of EUR 449, which is roughly Rs 37,800. Customers get to choose between Glacier Green and Stellar Blue colour options. Its price in India could be set around a similar range, and we may see similar colour options. Currently, Motorola’s premium Snapdragon 870-powered Motorola Edge 20 Pro retails in India at Rs 34,999.

