Moto E40 Launched in India With Triple Cameras, 5000mAh Battery: Price, Specs & More

Motorola has launched its latest budget offering, the Moto E40 in India. The Moto E40 was launched in Europe last week and comes with a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. The Moto E40 has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 9,499 for the sold 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and will be sold via Flipkart starting October 17. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Carbon Gray and Pink Clay.

The Moto E40 will go on sale starting October 17 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Moto E40 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 40 hours. In terms of optics, the Moto E40 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter that is equipped with a Quad Pixel technology that helps enhance night photography.

Other features on the handset include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 dust and water resistance, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Motorola says that the Moto E40 is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Unisoc T700 chipset and offers 38 percent stronger graphics performance.

