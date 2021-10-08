Moto E40, Moto G Pure Budget Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications and More

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has launched its new Moto G Pure and Moto E40 smartphones in India. The Moto E40 has been launched in Europe, while the Moto G Pure has been introduced in the US. The Moto E40 comes with a triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will be launched in India on October 12. The Moto G Pure, on the other hand, comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, has a 4,000mAh battery, and comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup.

The Moto E40’s price in Europe has been set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs 12,900) and has been launched in two colour options - Charcoal Gray and Clay Pink. The Moto G Pure, on the other hand has been launched at a price of $159.99 (roughly Rs 11,900). The smartphone has been launched in a single Deep Indigo colour.

In terms of specifications, the Moto E40 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T700 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto E40 that is claimed to last up to 40 hours. The Moto E40 has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The sensor is equipped with Quad Pixel technology that helps in better night photography.

The Moto G Pure, on the other hand, comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS TFT display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. There is a dual rear camera on the Moto G Pure that comes with a 13-megapixel primary shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie snapper.

