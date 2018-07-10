Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 9,999

Motorola has launched its new smartphones Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus in India. Moto E5 Plus will be available exclusively via Amazon starting tonight at 12:00 midnight. Moto E5 will be available exclusively on Moto Hub. Moto E5 will come in only one variant which is 2GB RAM and 16GB storage for Rs 9,999. Moto E5 Plus will cost Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage version. Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 come with several launch offers from Reliance Jio, SBI Bank etc. People who buy the phone using SBI card can avail flat Rs 800 discount. Jio is offering 130GB additional data. Other offers include no cost EMI up to 9 months, extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The device will be available in two colour options – Black and Fine Gold.Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.Moto E5 has a smaller 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, has 2GB RAM and 16GB storage on board. The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The battery on board is 4000 mAh with the 10W fast charger from Motorola. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm earphone jack, and Micro-USB port