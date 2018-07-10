English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Moto E5 Plus Launching in India Today: Watch The Live Stream From 3 PM
The event will also be live on Motorola India’s official Facebook page.
Motorola Moto E5 Plus. (image: Evan Blass)
The Moto E5 and E5 Plus had already been launched by Motorola in Brazil during April. Motorola will be launching the Moto E5 Plus in India today. It is believed that the Lenovo-based company would be launching only the E5 Plus, leaving out E5. The Moto E5 Plus is expected to be priced between Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 and is said to sell exclusively through Amazon.
The company will be live streaming the event from 3 PM on YouTube (embedded below).
The event will also be live on Motorola India’s official Facebook page. The Moto E5 Plus will most likely feature a 6-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio. It will in all probability be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and come with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage. In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus is likely to have a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It will be backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery that also supports Motorola's Turbo Power fast charging.
