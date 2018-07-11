Moto E5 Plus vs Oppo Realme 1 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Spec Comparison

(Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its new budget smartphone E5 Plus in India at a price of 11,999 and is available exclusively via Amazon. The device comes with several launch offers from Reliance Jio, SBI Bank, etc. People who buy the phone using SBI card can avail flat Rs 800 discount. Jio is offering 130GB additional data. Other offers include no cost EMI up to 9 months, extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The device will be available in two colour options – Black and Fine Gold. The smartphone will compete with the likes of Moto G6, Oppo Realme 1, and Zenfone Max Pro. Here's a specifications comparison between the new Moto E Plus, Oppo Realme 1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. For photography, Moto E5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with laser autofocus. The rear camera can also be used to scan QR codes, barcodes and business cards.Up front, there’s a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and selfie flash. The Moto E5 Plus gets a massive 5,000mAh battery with Motorola‘s own TurboPower charging technology for fast charging. On the software front, the Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.Realme 1 sports a glass fibre body at the back with the diamond-like finish. The company claims that the device feature 15 tangent planes carved on the back body, which gives different shades of black. The smartphone features a 6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2160x1080 pixels resolution and a 403 ppi. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6771 SoC and come with a 6GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It runs the latest Android 8.1 operating system with ColorOS 5.0 on top. The smartphone is backed by a 3410 mAh.As for its optics, the Realme 1 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back with PDAF and depth (Bokeh) effect and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter at the front that also support Bokeh effect. Security features on the smartphone include a Face Unlock but surprisingly, skips out on a fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options on the smartphone include a microUSB slot, Bluetooth 4.2, FM Radio and a hybrid SIM slot for dual-SIM connectivity.The Zenfone Max Pro sports a 6-inch Full HD display with a and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight Kryo 260 cores and comes in two memory variants. It runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes as the first offering by Asus to run a stock Android.As for its optics, the Zenfone Max Pro (M1) sports a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth effect. The camera also comes with LED flash and features like PDAF. AT the front, the Zenfone Max Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with Softlight LED.Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants, a 4GB RAM variant and another 6GB RAM option, both carrying a 64GB internal storage. It sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish. It runs the latest MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat 7.1.1. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.The optics on the Redmi Note 5 Pro are backed by a dual camera setup at the back placed vertically. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with a Sony IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.Also Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999