English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Moto E5 Plus With 5000 mAh Battery, 6-inch Display Set to Launch on July 10
Motorola has already sent out the media invites for the smartphone's launch event.
Motorola Moto E5 Plus is set to launch on July 10. (image: Evan Blass)
Just a week after posting a teaser on its Twitter handle about an upcoming product launch, Motorola has announced the name of the smartphone it is going to launch. The Lenovo-owned firm is set to bring out its Moto E5 Plus on July 10 and has sent out media invites for the same. In addition to the date, the invite mentions that the smartphone will come as an Amazon India exclusive for online sales. Moto E5 Plus will also be up for grabs through Motorola's offline retail stores, Moto Hub.
The price of the device has not been revealed as of now but looking at the device's global launch, the Moto E5 Plus might be priced somewhere close to the Rs 12,000 mark.
Moto E5 Plus Specifications
The Moto E5 Plus comes with a 6-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage.
In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus carries a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery that also supports Motorola's Turbo Power fast charging.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
The price of the device has not been revealed as of now but looking at the device's global launch, the Moto E5 Plus might be priced somewhere close to the Rs 12,000 mark.
Moto E5 Plus Specifications
The Moto E5 Plus comes with a 6-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and comes with a 3GB RAM and a 32GB internal storage.
In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus carries a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LED flash. It is backed by a massive 5000 mAh battery that also supports Motorola's Turbo Power fast charging.
Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- Sanju: Cheers Ranbir! You Don't Know How Proud Your Parents Are, Rishi Kapoor Tweets a Heartfelt Post For Son
- Mumbai Police Inducts Mahindra TUV300 in Fleet, CM Devendra Fadvanis Flags-Off the Event
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Two 'Vices' Aryan & AbRam Soak Up The Sun in Barcelona; See Photos
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal