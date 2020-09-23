Moto E7 Plus Launched in India With a 48-Megapixel Camera Priced Under Rs 10,000

Motorola has introduced a new budget smartphone in India. The new Moto E7 Plus was first unveiled in Brazil earlier this month through an online listing. The smartphone is also one of the first ones to bring a 48-megapixel sensor-equipped camera under the Rs 10,000 price segment.

The new Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and an HD+ (1600 x 720-pixels) resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage along with the option of a microSD card to expand the storage further. There are two cameras at the back that include a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

As for the battery, the Moto E7 Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Rest of the features on the Moto E7 Plus include Android 10 OS, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, a Micro USB port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is a heavy device weighing at 200grams and will be available in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options.

The Moto E7 Plus price has been priced at Rs. 9,499 in India. This means that it will go on to compete with the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy M11, Realme Narzo 20 in, and other popular phones under the Rs. 10,000 price range. The handset will be available for purchase via its first sale on September 30, 12PM via Flipkart.