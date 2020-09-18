Moto E7 Plus to Launch in India on September 23: All You Need to Know

Motorola will launch its budget offering, Moto E7 Plus in India on September 23 at 12PM. Making the official announcement on Twitter, the handset will be sold via Flipkart, although there is no word on the pricing yet. "With the all-new Moto E7 Plus, you can take your smartphone photography to the next leve, even in low light," Motorola said in the announcement. The Moto E7 Plus was first unveiled in Brazil last week through an online listing.

The new Moto E7 Plus comes with a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and an HD+ (1600 x 720-pixels) resolution. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage along with the option of a microSD card to expand the storage further. There are two cameras at the back that include a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

As for the battery, the Moto E7 Plus comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Rest of the features on the Moto E7 Plus include Android 10 OS, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, a Micro USB port, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is a heavy device weighing at 200grams and will be available in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colour options.

There is still no word on the pricing of the Moto E7 Plus. However, Motorola is selling the phone for EUR149 in Europe (Rs. 12,950 by direct conversion). In India, the price is expected to be somewhere around Rs. 10,000.